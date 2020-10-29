DEWALT’s 12-inch sliding compound miter saw returns to 2020 low at $349

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 12-inch Sliding Compound Miter Saw for $349 shipped. Today’s deal saves you $50 from its regular going rate and is the best price that we’ve tracked in all of 2020. You’ll find that the blade bevels as well as miters, ensuring you can make just about any cut that your project requires. It also has a project hold-down clamp that keeps your wood nice and tight, not letting it move at all while you’re making the cut. The 12-inch blade slides back to front as well, delivering the ability to cut up to 2- by 14-inch dimensional lumber without breaking a sweat. Rated 4.9/5 stars from thousands.

SKIL’s 12-inch Quick Mount Miter Saw offers a double-bevel feature, which is something that today’s lead deal doesn’t offer. You’ll lose out on the sliding ability, however, meaning it can only cut dimensional lumber up to 4- by 6-inches, which is about half of what DEWALT’s model above can handle. But, since it’s available for $254, you’ll save around $100 when compared to the option above, so do keep that in mind.

If you have smaller projects, Metabo’s HPT 10-inch Compound Miter Saw could be the tool for you. It features a 10-inch blade, and again, no sliding is available here. It can only cut up to 5.65-inches or so, further limiting your capacity. However, most beginner DIY projects use 2- by 4-inch lumber, which this handles no problem at all. Considering it costs just $129 at Amazon, you’ll save a decent bit here, leaving plenty of room in the budget to tackle a few DIY tasks.

DEWALT 12-inch Sliding Compound Miter Saw features:

The DEWALT DWS779 slide compound miter saw is ideal for most cutting applications including crown molding up to 7-1/2 in. This miter saw is designed with a powerful 15 Amp, 3800 RPM motor that delivers extended power and durability. The exclusive back fence design cuts up to 2 x 14 dimensional lumbers at 90 degrees and 2×10 at 45 degrees.

