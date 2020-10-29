DEWALT’s 12-inch sliding compound miter saw returns to 2020 low at $349

-
AmazonHome GoodsDewalt
Get this deal 2020 low $349

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 12-inch Sliding Compound Miter Saw for $349 shipped. Today’s deal saves you $50 from its regular going rate and is the best price that we’ve tracked in all of 2020. You’ll find that the blade bevels as well as miters, ensuring you can make just about any cut that your project requires. It also has a project hold-down clamp that keeps your wood nice and tight, not letting it move at all while you’re making the cut. The 12-inch blade slides back to front as well, delivering the ability to cut up to 2- by 14-inch dimensional lumber without breaking a sweat. Rated 4.9/5 stars from thousands.

SKIL’s 12-inch Quick Mount Miter Saw offers a double-bevel feature, which is something that today’s lead deal doesn’t offer. You’ll lose out on the sliding ability, however, meaning it can only cut dimensional lumber up to 4- by 6-inches, which is about half of what DEWALT’s model above can handle. But, since it’s available for $254, you’ll save around $100 when compared to the option above, so do keep that in mind.

If you have smaller projects, Metabo’s HPT 10-inch Compound Miter Saw could be the tool for you. It features a 10-inch blade, and again, no sliding is available here. It can only cut up to 5.65-inches or so, further limiting your capacity. However, most beginner DIY projects use 2- by 4-inch lumber, which this handles no problem at all. Considering it costs just $129 at Amazon, you’ll save a decent bit here, leaving plenty of room in the budget to tackle a few DIY tasks.

DEWALT 12-inch Sliding Compound Miter Saw features:

The DEWALT DWS779 slide compound miter saw is ideal for most cutting applications including crown molding up to 7-1/2 in. This miter saw is designed with a powerful 15 Amp, 3800 RPM motor that delivers extended power and durability. The exclusive back fence design cuts up to 2 x 14 dimensional lumbers at 90 degrees and 2×10 at 45 degrees.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Dewalt

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Costco Black Friday Ad unveiled: Deals start Nov. 5, Ap...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

37% off

RYOBI 10-inch sliding compound miter saw gets chopped to $139 (37% off)

$139 Learn More
Up to 40%

Early Home Depot Black Friday tool sale discounts Milwaukee, DEWALT, and more

Shop now! Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: 10.9-inch iPad Air pre-order discount, Home Depot tool sale, Google Wifi hits $300, more

Learn More
New low

Lenovo’s 10-inch Chromebook Duet has dropped to a new all-time low at $229

$229 Learn More
Reg. $25

Get ready for Mandalorian season 2 with this 11-inch Baby Yoda plush at $17.50 (Save 30%)

$17.50 Learn More
Reg. $90

Prep for December’s release: Cyberpunk 2077 hardcover book bundle now $74 (Reg. $90)

$74 Learn More

Samsung and Xbox partner to give away limited edition QLED Cyberpunk 2077 TV

Learn More
32% off

Dyson’s smart heater, fan, and air purifier drops to new 2020 low from $446 (Save 32%)

From $446 Learn More