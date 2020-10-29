Sperry Treat Yourself Sneaker Sale offers styles for $31 + free shipping

Sperry’s Treat Yourself Sale offers sneakers for just $31 when you apply promo code TRICKORTREAT at checkout. As always, customers receive free shipping on all orders. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Striper II CVO Distressed Sneaker that’s marked down to $31. For comparison, these sneakers are regularly priced at $60. This casual style comes in four versatile color options and pair perfectly with jeans or shorts alike. They’re also lightweight and the slip-on design makes heading out the door a breeze. Plus, it features a rigid outsole to promote traction. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Sperry and check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

