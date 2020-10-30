Timbuk2’s Treat Sale takes 40% off MacBook backpacks, messenger bags, more

For one day only, the Timbuk2 Flash Sale offers 40% off sitewide with promo code TREAT at checkout. Find great deals on MacBook backpacks, messenger bags, luggage, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Our top pick from this sale is the Q Laptop Backpack that’s marked down to $59, which is $40 off the original rate. This backpack can easily fit your 15-inch MacBook and has cushioned shoulder straps to help add comfort. It also features a water bottle pocket and a spacious interior to hold all of your gear. This is a great option for school, work, traveling, and more. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Timbuk2 or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Timbuk2 include:

