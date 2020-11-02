Cole Haan Grand Month of Gifting Event takes 50% off winter essentials: Boots, jackets, more

The Cole Haan Grand Month of Gifting Event takes 50% off winter essentials including boots, jackets, gloves, and more. Prices are as marked. Cole Haan Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Gramercy Chukka Boots. Originally priced at $320, however during the sale you can find them marked down to $160. These polished boots will easily become a go-to for everyday wear and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. This style is also cushioned for added comfort as well as waterproof, which is great for fall or winter weather. You can choose from either black or tan coloring too. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

