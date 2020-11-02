CRAFTSMAN drill and screwdriving bit sets drop to $10 (Save 23%)

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a couple of CRAFTSMAN drill and screwdriving bit sets up to 23% off. Our favorite discount is the CRAFTSMAN 14-piece Gold Oxide Drill Bit Set (CMAM2214) for $9.98 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Matched at Lowe’s when opting for free in-store pickup. That’s 23% off the going rate and is the best offer we’ve tracked since June. This handy drill bit set resists corrosion to promote a longer lifespan thanks to a gold-oxide coating. A bundled carrying case makes it a cinch to stow each bit in an organized way. This also makes it easy to haul throughout your project and keep organized in your shop. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another CRAFTSMAN bit set on sale.

We’ve also spotted the CRAFTSMAN 47-piece Screwdriving Bit Set (CMAF1247) for $9.98 Prime shipped at Amazon. That’s 17% off the typical rate there and like the deal above, is the best we have tracked since June. This expansive bit set boasts a total of 47 pieces that are bound to come in handy across a nice variety of projects. Every bit is constructed from “shock-resistant tool steel for maximum durability.” All of the tips are CNC machined, to ensure a precise fit. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Oh, and if you’re in need of a ladder, you won’t want to miss out on this week’s Home Depot discounts. There you’ll find deals that offer up to 25% in savings. Our top pick is the Gorilla Ladders 19-foot Aluminum Multi-position Ladder for $177.50, but that only scratches the surface, so be sure to shop the entire sale.

CRAFTSMAN 14-Pc. Drill Bit Set features:

  • Corrosion resistant gold oxide coating promotes longer life
  • Split point provides precise hole placement and clean, burr-free holes
  • Plastic carrying case for compact and durable storage

