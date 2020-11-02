Home Depot discounts ladders, scaffolding, more by up to 25% this week

Home Depot, as part of its Pro Special Buy of the Week, is offering up to 25% off ladders, scaffolding, and more. Free shipping is available on just about everything or you can opt for in-store pickup where available. Our top pick is the Gorilla Ladders 19-foot Aluminum Multi-position Ladder for $177.65. That’s down from the usual $225 price tag and the best we’ve seen in months. This aluminum ladder arrives with a multi-position design, making it easier to get just the right setup for various tasks. With a maximum 19-foot reach, this ladder should give plenty of height for basic tasks around the house and even some trickier applications, as well. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for more.

For something more affordable, consider going with the Werner 6-foot Fiberglass Step Ladder for $69.56. As a comparison, it typically goes for upwards of $85. This ladder is more traditional in its build with a maximum reach of 6-feet. There’s also a total load capacity of 225-pounds, so be sure to take that into account all around when considering this model versus the lead deal above. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Dive into the rest of this week’s sale for more deals on ladders, scaffolding, and essentials for DIY tasks around the house. For additional home improvement projects, consider checking out the Nest X Yale Connect Smart Lock at $240. That’s the best price we’ve seen in 2020, making it all the more of a notable deal.

Gorilla Ladders Multi-position features:

The newly designed Gorilla Ladders 19 ft. Reach MPXT Aluminum Multi-Position Ladder with Project Top combines innovation, convenience, versatility, safety and strength. This ladder is loaded with features that maximize function and it’s the first Multi-position ladder with an integrated top cap to hold all your paint, tools and hardware. With 20 telescoping adjustable heights, this ladder can be used as a Double-Sided Stepladder, Extension Ladder, 90° Wall Ladder, Stairway Ladder and as 2 Scaffold Bases with the additional Rail Brackets accessory. Easily adjust the height with 1 hand with the user-friendly Speed Locks.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!