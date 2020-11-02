November has officially kicked off and we now have the 2020 Lenovo Black Friday ad. While the majority of the most popular retailers, including Best Buy, Walmart, and others have already shown their hands for this year’s biggest shopping event, we now have a much better idea of what to expect from Lenovo’s online deals. PC laptops, Bose speakers and headphones, Lenovo Smart Frame and smart home gear, Xbox Series S/X, and more are all on tap this year. Head below for a closer look.

Black Friday at Lenovo:

Lenovo’s Black Friday will be kicking off for its MyLenovoRewards and LenovoPRO members on November 16 at 3 a.m. ET and ending on November 26 at 3 a.m. ET. But the rest of us will start seeing new Doorbusters pop up on November 23 at 3 a.m. ET alongside new deals dropping every three hours come Black Friday itself. Here are more details on what to expect in terms of the schedule:

Black Friday Starts Now (members only): November 16 at 3 a.m. ET until November 26 at 3 a.m. ET.

New Doorbusters on November 23 at 3 a.m. ET until November 26 at 3 a.m. ET.

Thanksgiving and Black Friday: November 26 and November 27 with new deals dropping every three hours starting at 9 a.m. ET.

Cyber Monday and Cyber Week: November 29 at 3 a.m. ET until December 7 at 3 a.m. ET.

While you’ll find a host of our top picks from the 2020 Lenovo Black Friday ad below, you will also find Xbox Series S/X in there as well. After the machines sold out in minutes when pre-orders went live, we weren’t expecting any advertised discounts for Black Friday, and the Lenovo ad confirms as much thus far. However, both Xbox Series S and Series X are listed in the ad this year (at full price) and in “limited quantities.” There’s no telling how many units Lenovo has here, but it will be one of the places that will have full-priced units in stock come later this month. PlayStation 5 does not appear in the Lenovo Black Friday ad this year.

Head below for more top picks from the ad including laptops, headphones, and much more:

Lenovo Black Friday ad scan:

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

Source: BlackFridayAds

