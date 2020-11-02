Samsung SSDs Gold Box: 500GB $54, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers 32% off Samsung SSDs in 500GB SATA interface for PC builders at $53.99 as well as 2TB T7 Portable USB-C 2TB in various colors for $249.99. These 4.7/5 star reviewed hyper quick SSDs have up to a 1 GB/s read/write speeds and are up to 10x as fast as regular hard drives.

Samsung SSDs feature:

  • Enhanced read write speeds: Sequential read and write performance levels of up to 550MB/s and 520MB/s, respectively
  • Secure encryption: Protect data by selecting security options, including AES 256-bit hardware-based encryption compliant with TCG Opal and IEEE 1670
  • Warranty and compatibility: 5-year limited warranty; Windows 8/Windows 7/Windows Server 2003 (32 bit and 64 bit), Vista (SP1 and above), XP (SP2 and above), MAC OSX and Linux

