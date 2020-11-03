Pelican’s rechargeable LED flashlight offers up to 305-lumens for just $25

Today only, Adorama is offering the Pelican 2380R Tactical Rechargeable LED Flashlight for $24.95 shipped. For comparison, it originally retailed for $110 and third-parties at Amazon sell it for over $120 now. Pelican’s tactical flashlight offers up to 305-lumens of brightness, which is more than enough to illuminate the path ahead. Plus, the low setting offers 30-lumens, which delivers enough light to read a book, take out the trash, or just make sure you don’t stub your toe at night. Plus, with up to 3.5-hours of runtime on high, or 25-hours on low, this light is designed to last for as long as you need it before you have to plug it back in. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

The OLIGHT I1R 2 EOS is a great alternative that saves you some cash over today’s lead deal. Though it only offers 150- and 5-lumen brightness levels, you’ll find this ultra-compact flashlight easily slips into your pocket or purse. Plus, at around $14 on Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon, it’ll save you over $10 when compared to Pelican’s model above.

However, picking up the 90-lumen OLIGHT I3E EOS is perfect for those on tighter budgets. This flashlight stays in my Leatherman pouch so it’s always on my side and ready to be used. For just $10, you’ll be able to easily take out the trash, walk through the garage, or do anything else in the dark without having any additional light.

Pelican Rechargeable LED Flashlight features:

The Pelican 2380R is a brand new flashlight that brings the latest and greatest technology together into one product. By incorporating “Slide-Beam technology” (spot to flood), USB recharge ability, full time battery level indication, high performance LED, multiple modes and compact design are only some of the reasons they feel you’ll agree that this is a fantastic new flashlight. The 2380R offers three modes: High/Strobe/Low. The ability to achieve over 300 lumens on high mode with a 3 hours 30 minute run time as well as 30 lumens on low mode for up to 25 hours is a testament to its versatility.

