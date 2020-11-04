Swann’s 8-channel 1TB DVR security system uses heat-sensing cameras at $199 (Reg. $270)

Adorama is offering the Swann 8-Channel 1TB DVR 1080p Security Camera System with Four Wired Enforcer Bullet Cameras for $199 shipped. For comparison, it goes for closer to $270 at Home Depot and today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. The Enforcer cameras found here offer “crime-fighting features that other security cameras dream about.” The True Detect feature senses heat and motion, which triggers red and blue police-style flashing lights, as well as bright spotlights, to help deter crime. Plus, when this happens, you’ll receive a push notification on your smartphone, alerting you to the potential threat. The 1TB DVR keeps all recordings local, meaning there are no fees associated with it. Need online storage? Well, just hook it up to your Dropbox account and you’ll be set. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

While today’s lead deal is compatible with Alexa and Assistant, HomeKit is notably left out. If that’s something that you need in your smart home gear, eufy’s 2K Indoor Cam 2-camera kit is available on Amazon for $70 shipped. No built-in lights are available here, and eufy also ditches the included 1TB DVR and outdoor-rating as well. However, with 2K recording, you’ll find a crisper image than what Swann offers from the cameras above.

Looking for something more budget-focused? Well, it’s hard to go wrong with Wyze Cam. Offering 1080p recording, as well as both local and cloud storage, this smart home camera is great for those who need to save some extra cash, since it’s just $26 shipped. Just keep in mind that HomeKit is missing here, though you’ll find Alexa and Assistant compatibility, similar to Swann’s offering.

Swann DVR Security Camera System features:

Enforcer police-style red and blue flashing lights with spotlight for full deterrence

Night2Day full spectrum color night vision in 1080p full HD video

Free recording to 1TB HDD and cloud recording no hidden fees ever

Alexa plus Google voice controls for convenient hands-free security

TrueDetect heat and motion sensing for fewer false alerts

