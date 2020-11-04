The North Face, Mountain Hardwear, more from $45 during Hautelook’s Flash Sale

For three days only, Hautelook’s Men’s Outdoor Event offers deals from $45 on top brands including The North Face, Oakley, Mountain Hardwear, and more. Prices are as marked. Free shipping on orders of $49 or more. Gear up for cold weather with the men’s Oakley Insulated Hybrid Jacket that’s currently marked down to $100, which is $140 off the original rate. This jacket has a contrasting blue and gray design that’s unique and fashionable for the fall and winter season. It’s also great for traveling with a highly-packable design and lightweight material. The large zippered pockets will come in handy when carrying essentials and the fabric is waterproof. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Hautelook.

Our top picks from Hautelook include:

You will also want to be sure to check out the North Face Outlet Sale that’s offering deals from $15.

