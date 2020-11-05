Add 6,400-lumens of light to your yard with these solar-powered LEDs for just $19

enkman (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Solar Outdoor LED Lights for $18.99 Prime shipped with the code 6V25WZUH at checkout. Today’s deal saves you over 25% and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Each light offers 3,200-lumens of brightness, which is more than enough to illuminate pathways or decks around your home. These require no power cables or batteries, because they have a built-in solar panel on the top that recharges a built-in battery. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Looking for something that adds a bit more flair to your outdoor space? This 2-pack of solar LED strips is a great choice. Coming in at $15 Prime shipped, you’ll save some cash over today’s lead deal as well as gain a totally different visual aesthetic.

Be sure to also swing by today’s Green Deals roundup for other great energy-saving deals that we’ve found. Most notably, we’re tracking the RYOBI 1600PSI Electric Pressure Washer at $68, which is a killer price. Plus, we have even more for you to check out.

Enkman Solar LED Light features:

Equipped with 208 LED super bright solar powered lights and energy management chip, which is brighter than other solar lights on the market. This solar outdoor motion sensor light can provide excellent illumination of up to 3200 lumens, which is far brighter and more cost-efficient than other similar LED solar lights.

