GrillPro’s electric tabletop grill upgrades your cooking game for $99

Today only, Lowe’s is offering the GrillPro Electric Tabletop Grill for $99 shipped. Normally $129 at Home Depot, today’s deal saves you over 23% and marks one of the best deals that we’ve tracked. Whether you can’t use a gas grill at your apartment, or maybe you’re just not a fan of using propane, this is a great way to enjoy a nice grilled meal every now and then. It has a 1,500-watt cooking element to quickly heat up your food. There’s a cast iron cooking grid that retains heat well, which can help you sear a meal just like on a real grill. Plus, the folding legs make it super simple to store when you’re not cooking. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

While today’s lead deal is only supposed to be used outside, this countertop smokeless grill is made to be used inside. It’s available for $53 at Amazon and offers you the ability to enjoy a nice grilled meal even when it’s too cold to go outside. Plus, the drip pan is even dishwasher safe, making cleanup a breeze.

Ready to dive into owning a propane grill? The Char-Broil Standard Portable Liquid Propane Gas Grill is a great choice for those looking to get started without breaking the bank. For just $34, you’ll find a killer deal here. The 187-square inch grilling surface is enough to give you the ability to feed an entire family in one single cooking event.

GrillPro Electric Tabletop Grill features:

The GrillPro Electric Table Top Grill offers up the performance you would expect from a portable gas grill in a convenient, compact electric grill. The powerful 1,500-Watt/120-Volt electric cooking element heats up quickly to get you grilling fast and offers up a wide range of control to let you get to your desired cooking temperature. The cast iron cooking grid retains the heat to provide a great sear, adding another layer of flavor to your food. The folding legs allow the grill to be easily stored when not in use. This grill is intended for outdoor use only and is ideal for grillers in apartments, condos, or any other residence where use of gas or charcoal grills is restricted.

