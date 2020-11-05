Levi’s Warehouse Sale offers up to 75% off denim for the whole family: Deals from $5

The Levi’s Warehouse Sale is live and offering up to 75% off closeout styles. Prices are as marked. This is a great time to update your denim for fall and score deals on t-shirts, outerwear, and more. Note: you must enter your email to access the sale. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $150 or more. Elevate your fall style with the men’s 512 Slim Taper Fit Jeans that are currently on sale for $20. To compare, these jeans were originally priced at $70. These jeans feature a light black coloring that’s very trendy and pair nicely with all of your fall boots or sneakers. They also have a perfect hem to roll for a stylish look. Plus, this style is infused with stretch to promote all-day comfort. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Levi’s customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will also want to check out Joe’s New Balance Savings Event that’s offering up to 70% off sitewide and an extra 15% off select styles.

