Under Armour Outlet takes $30 off orders of $100 + up to 60% off with deals from $8

Under Armour’s Holiday Shopping Sale takes $30 off orders of $100 or more when you apply promo code GIFT30 at checkout. Plus, they’re offering up to 60% off outlet styles. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $60 or more. For men, the most notable deal is the HOVR Phantom Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $97 and originally were priced at $140. If you’re looking for a gift idea for a runner, this would be a fantastic option. These shoes were designed to go for miles with lightweight and cushioned materials to promote comfort. They also fit your foot like a sock for added support. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Under Armour and be sure to check our latest guide to the adidas Holiday Gift List.

Our top picks for men include:

Boost your next workout with the women’s Mileage Leggings that would also be a great gift idea. Originally priced at $50, however during the sale you can find them for $38. Plus, they’re sweat-wicking, high-waisted, and breathable, which is nice for workouts.

Our top picks for women include:

