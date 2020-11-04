Now that Halloween is officially over, the holiday gift guides from top brands are debuting with hundreds of ideas. One of the most notable gift guides that just launched is from adidas. From running shoes and casual sneakers to sweat-wicking t-shirts and breathable hats, adidas has gifts for almost any person on your gift list. Plus, there are budget-friendly ideas, too, with a section for items under $50. You will also want to sign up for a Creative Club Membership (free to join) to receive complimentary delivery on all orders. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the adidas Holiday Gift Guide.

Gift Ideas for Runners

Fall running is priceless when you feel that cool air enter into your lungs and hear leaves crunching under your feet. The adidas holiday gift guide features an array of top-of-the-line gifts for every runner. A standout piece from this guide is the Ultraboost 20 Running Shoes that are designed to go for miles. These shoes have a flexible, breathable, and cushioned structure that’s highly rated by adidas customers. They’re also stylish and nice for everyday wear, too. You can choose from an array of color options, and both men and women can wear these running shoes.

Another great gift idea for the runner in your life is the Superlite Hat. Both men and women can wear this style, and it’s priced at just $24. This hat is available in six versatile color options and has a sweatband to help keep you comfortable. Plus, if you’re training outdoors, this style features UV 50 sun protection.

Comfy at Home

As we all know, the nation is spending more time at home recently due to the pandemic. Gift them items that they can stay comfortable in. The adidas 3-stripes leggings for women are a standout holiday gift item for this season. This style is great for working out or lounging, and the material is full of stretch to promote comfort. I also love how high waisted these leggings are for a flattering fit, and they’re priced at $40.

For men, joggers are especially trendy for this season, and the adidas Badge of Sport Pants are a great option when it comes to gifting. They’re priced at $55, and the black color is versatile to pair with almost any casual top. They also have a drawstring waist for a precise fit and are nice for lounging around the house or post-workouts.

Gifts for the Outdoors

Finally, be sure to snag a gift for an outdoor explorer on your list with the adidas holiday gift guide. Our top pick from this section is the Essentials Down Vest. This style is perfect for hiking or outdoor adventuring due to its down material that will help you stay warm, and it’s highly-packable to fit into small spaces, such as a backpack. It’s also very fashionable for this season and can be worn during casual outings as well. Plus, it’s priced at $70.

