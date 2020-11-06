Cole Haan takes 50% off relaxed favorites + up to 60% off sitewide: Sneakers, boots, more

Cole Haan is currently offering 50% off relaxed favorites including sneakers, oxfords, boots, and more. Prices are as marked. Plus, Cole Haan is taking up to 60% off sitewide. Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this event is the men’s Morris Chukka Boots. If you’re looking for a gift idea for the man in your life, this would be a great option. They’re currently on sale for $125, which is down from its original rate of $250. These boots are cushioned to promote comfort and you can choose from three versatile color options. I also love that this style can be dressed up or down seamlessly with jeans or dress pants alike. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

