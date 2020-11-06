Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack takes extra 25% off: Nike, UGG, Cole Haan, more

Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack Flash Sale takes an extra 25% off top brands including Levi’s, Steve Madden, Cole Haan, UGG, Nike, and many more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Steve Madden Kebab Boots that are currently marked down to $37. For comparison, these boots are regularly priced at $110. This style looks great with jeans or khakis alike and are a great option for everyday wear. You can choose from a black or grey coloring and the cushioned insole promotes comfort. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to score additional deals by checking out our fashion guide.

Our top picks for men include:

If you’re looking for a great gift idea, the UGG Asymmetrical Shearling Gloves are a perfect option. Originally priced at $130, however during the sale you can find them for $37. These stylish gloves are also touchscreen compatible too.

Our top picks for women include:

