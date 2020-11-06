Motorola’s Edge 5G unlocked smartphone has three cameras at a nears low of $400 ($300 off)

Amazon is offering the unlocked Motorola Edge 5G 256GB Android Smartphone for $399.99 shipped. For comparison, it goes for $700 normally and this is within $20 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked. With 5G connectivity in tow, this smartphone is ready to be used on all major carriers by just slipping your SIM card into it, thanks to its unlocked nature. You’ll find 256GB of internal storage available here as well, which is more than enough to hold your pictures and videos, as well as apps and music without running out of room. On the back, there is a 64MP triple camera system that can capture everything from “super high-res to crisp low-light, and from ultra-wide to ultra-zoom.” Rated 3.7/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Protect your new investment with a tempered glass screen protector and case. Combined, this only adds $15 to the purchase price, but it can save you hundreds in the long-run as it has the ability to help defend against potential scratches or cracks in the future.

Prefer Google’s smartphones? Well, today’s your lucky day. Woot is currently running a sale that ends this evening on Google’s Pixel devices, including the 3/XL from $180 in refurbished condition. This saves you quite a bit from its original price, and you’ll find even more options as low as $50, so be sure to check it out if that’s something that interests you.

Moto Edge 5G Smartphone features:

Pushing the boundaries of mobile technology, the Edge 5G 256GB Smartphone from Moto is engineered to deliver a high-end experience in nearly every category. The Edge supports next gen 5G wireless networks for super-fast downloads and HD video streaming. From videos to mobile gaming, it all looks seamless on the giant 6.7″ OLED Endless Edge display that seems to go on forever as it wraps around both sides of the phone.

