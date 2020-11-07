Eureka’s RapidClean Pro cordless vacuum has 40-minutes of cleaning at $100 (Reg. $150), more

-
AmazonHome GoodsEureka
Get this deal 2020 lows From $93

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering Eureka handheld vacuums priced from $93 shipped. Our favorite is the RapidClean Pro Lightweight Cordless Vacuum at $99.99. Down from $150, today’s discount matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked only once before, and that was around this time last year. If you’re tired of lugging out a heavy vacuum and searching for a plug near a mess before you can clean it up, this vacuum is for you. It’s entirely wireless, meaning it runs off a battery to clean. You’ll find 40-minutes of charge before it’s time to plug back in, which, if you’re cleaning up messes as they happen, will be more than enough. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Be sure to check out the corded Eureka vacuum on sale for $93 right here.

The BLACK+DECKER 20V Max Handheld Vacuum is a great choice for those who want a smaller form-factor. With a 20V battery, you’ll have plenty of suction capacity and can still use it without having to plug anything in. For $90, it’s a great choice for those seeking a higher-end handheld vacuum that takes up less room.

However, the standard BLACK+DECKER Dustbuster is perfect for those on tighter budgets. It comes in at $25 Prime shipped and offers both a budget-friendly price and ultra-compact design. With a charging dock, you’ll store it at the same place it gets power, so it’s always ready to go at a moment’s notice.

Eureka RapidClean Pro Cordless Vacuum features:

  • Efficient Cordless Cleaning: Powered by the latest motor technology the Rapid Clean makes cleaning convenient and thorough
  • 40 Minutes Long Lasting Runtime: Up to 40 min of fade-free runtime. Easily switch to MAX power on fingertip controls to increase suction for better cleaning on carpet and rugs
  • Easy Rest Feature: Need to take a break? The specially designed Easy Rest nook allows you to safely prop the vacuum up on countertops and furniture

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Eureka

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Home Depot’s RYOBI early Black Friday sale takes ...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Save 28%

Casper, Rivet, Walker Edison, and Zinus furniture deals abound at Amazon from $22

From $22 Learn More
Reg. $295

Fossil’s Gen 5 Carlyle Wear OS Smartwatch met by new Amazon low of $179 (Reg. $295)

$179 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods hit all-time low, Apple Watch SE from $218.50, LG CX 4K OLED AirPlay 2 TV $650 off, more

Learn More
Save 42%

A foldable design adorns Sunny Health & Fitness’ Exercise Bike, now $115 (Save 42%)

$115 Learn More
Save $49

Apple AirPods Pro will tune out the noise for $200 at Amazon (Save $49)

$200 Learn More
Never be stranded

Don’t get stranded with a dead battery: GOOLOO portable jump starters priced from $45

From $45 Learn More
Prepare for NERF battles

Prepare for holiday NERF battles with today’s Gold Box deals from just $7 Prime shipped

From $7 Learn More
Today only

Govee’s Wi-Fi smart LED strips + more is on sale from $7, today only

From $7 Learn More