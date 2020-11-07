Eureka’s RapidClean Pro cordless vacuum has 40-minutes of cleaning at $100 (Reg. $150), more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering Eureka handheld vacuums priced from $93 shipped. Our favorite is the RapidClean Pro Lightweight Cordless Vacuum at $99.99. Down from $150, today’s discount matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked only once before, and that was around this time last year. If you’re tired of lugging out a heavy vacuum and searching for a plug near a mess before you can clean it up, this vacuum is for you. It’s entirely wireless, meaning it runs off a battery to clean. You’ll find 40-minutes of charge before it’s time to plug back in, which, if you’re cleaning up messes as they happen, will be more than enough. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Be sure to check out the corded Eureka vacuum on sale for $93 right here.

The BLACK+DECKER 20V Max Handheld Vacuum is a great choice for those who want a smaller form-factor. With a 20V battery, you’ll have plenty of suction capacity and can still use it without having to plug anything in. For $90, it’s a great choice for those seeking a higher-end handheld vacuum that takes up less room.

However, the standard BLACK+DECKER Dustbuster is perfect for those on tighter budgets. It comes in at $25 Prime shipped and offers both a budget-friendly price and ultra-compact design. With a charging dock, you’ll store it at the same place it gets power, so it’s always ready to go at a moment’s notice.

Eureka RapidClean Pro Cordless Vacuum features:

Efficient Cordless Cleaning: Powered by the latest motor technology the Rapid Clean makes cleaning convenient and thorough

40 Minutes Long Lasting Runtime: Up to 40 min of fade-free runtime. Easily switch to MAX power on fingertip controls to increase suction for better cleaning on carpet and rugs

Easy Rest Feature: Need to take a break? The specially designed Easy Rest nook allows you to safely prop the vacuum up on countertops and furniture

