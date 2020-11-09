De’Longhi Dragon Heater hits 2020 Amazon low of $83 (Save $21)

Amazon is offering the De’Longhi Dragon Programmable Portable Radiator Heater for $83.10 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest 2020 price we have tracked by $3. Whether you want to warm up your home office or bedroom, this heater is worthy of your consideration. It’s powerful enough to regulate a 144-square foot space and hooks up to power using a 6-foot cable. Best of all, it operates in complete silence. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
If you’re simply looking for a way to keep your desk area warm, consider Amazon’s 500W Mini Heater for $21. As its name implies, this unit features a compact design that’s easy to move from one place to another. It spans roughly 6 inches in height and width.
Oh, and while you’re at it, you may want to have a look at IKEA’s official tiny house. It boasts a 187-square foot layout, is built from sustainable materials, and more. We just covered its release, so be sure to read all of the details right here.
De’Longhi Dragon Heater features:
- For rooms up to (square feet): 144. The cable is 6 feet long
- 1500 watts of heating power, silent operation
- Best for medium to large rooms that need constant heat in the colder seasons
- High quality, patented steel assembly permanently sealed oil reservoir never needs refilling
- Up to 40 percent more heat surface for faster heat up
- Patented thermal chimneys engineered to maximize heat flow yet maintain a low surface temperature
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!