De’Longhi Dragon Heater hits 2020 Amazon low of $83 (Save $21)

Amazon is offering the De’Longhi Dragon Programmable Portable Radiator Heater for $83.10 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest 2020 price we have tracked by $3. Whether you want to warm up your home office or bedroom, this heater is worthy of your consideration. It’s powerful enough to regulate a 144-square foot space and hooks up to power using a 6-foot cable. Best of all, it operates in complete silence. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you’re simply looking for a way to keep your desk area warm, consider Amazon’s 500W Mini Heater for $21. As its name implies, this unit features a compact design that’s easy to move from one place to another. It spans roughly 6 inches in height and width.

Oh, and while you’re at it, you may want to have a look at IKEA’s official tiny house. It boasts a 187-square foot layout, is built from sustainable materials, and more. We just covered its release, so be sure to read all of the details right here.

De’Longhi Dragon Heater features:

For rooms up to (square feet): 144. The cable is 6 feet long

1500 watts of heating power, silent operation

Best for medium to large rooms that need constant heat in the colder seasons

High quality, patented steel assembly permanently sealed oil reservoir never needs refilling

Up to 40 percent more heat surface for faster heat up

Patented thermal chimneys engineered to maximize heat flow yet maintain a low surface temperature

