The tiny house market is blowing up. Not only are there dedicated HGTV shows about it, but increasingly, more innovative models continue to pop up all over the place. Examples include Dark Horse, Minimaliste Ébène, the solar-powered Natura, Kabinka, and the list goes on. Most of these units are made by small builders, which can make some buyers feel uneasy about the process. However, an official IKEA tiny house arguably does lend a bunch of credibility to this very exciting, alternative way of living. Continue reading to learn more.

IKEA tiny house project aims to educate and inspire

IKEA’s take on a tiny house is actually founded on an existing model made by Escape Homes. It’s called Vista Boho XL. Instead of simply slapping its name on it, IKEA has gone to great lengths to boost the sustainability of this unit while also filling the space with some of its own furnishings.

The model boasts 187 square feet of space and manages to deliver a bedroom, living room, kitchen, and bathroom. IKEA has made a video that largely covers the design process, and there’s even a virtual tour on its dedicated IKEA Tiny Home website.

Unsurprisingly, the unit features a light and bright interior that largely mimics much of what you’d find in a brick-and-mortar IKEA store. The virtual tour is quick to highlight each product used throughout, with options ranging from bedding to a butcher block countertop, cabinetry, and much more.

Pricing and availability

Unfortunately, only one IKEA tiny house unit has been built, and that is all the company plans for now. With that being said, it is still up for sale and currently priced at $63,350. Forego IKEA touches and stick with Escape Homes’ original Vista Boho XL to spend $47,550 instead. Interested parties will be pleased to hear that both delivery and financing are available.

9to5Toys’ Take

The existence of an official IKEA tiny house further legitimizes this alternative way of living. Whether you’re looking for a more affordable way to build your own home or simply want to spend your life on the road, tiny houses are becoming increasingly more viable over time.

While this IKEA tiny house model may not be planned for production, it does give us hope that the expansive furnishing store won’t entirely write off the idea of officially selling units at a later time. There’s no arguing that it would really open the floodgates for the tiny house movement, and teaming up with existing builders could propel small businesses forward.

