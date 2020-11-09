Express takes 40-50% off sitewide with deals from $10 during its Retail Therapy Sale

The Express Retail Therapy Sale offers 40 to 50% off hundreds of styles. Prices are as marked. This sale makes it easy to update your wardrobe with deals on sweaters, jackets, jeans, and even shoes. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the Slim Plaid Stretch Flannel Shirt that’s marked down to $42. For comparison, this shirt was originally priced at $70. The buffalo check design is very stylish for the fall season and it’s a great style for layering during cool weather. You can wear it under vests, jackets or with jeans, khakis or joggers alike. Plus, it’s infused with stretch to promote comfort and mobility throughout the day. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and check out our fashion guide to score additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

