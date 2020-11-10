Honeywell’s 7-day programmable Wi-Fi smart thermostat works with Alexa, more for $99

Amazon is offering the Honeywell Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat for $99 shipped. Also at Lowe’s and Best Buy. Normally $137 at Amazon, today’s deal saves you nearly $40 and marks a new all-time low. You’ll find that this smart thermostat supports Alexa and Assistant for voice commands, making it simple to change your home’s heating or cooling settings without ever leaving the couch. Plus, a smartphone app allows you to configure things even when you’re not home. It’s also 7-day programmable, so you can change settings on a day-by-day basis to always have it the perfect temperature depending on what your schedule looks like. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Ditch the touchscreen design to save an additional 20%. This Wi-Fi smart thermostat from Honeywell is available for $79 shipped at Amazon. You’ll find similar Alexa compatibility here, which delivers s quality smart home experience without breaking the bank.

On a tighter budget? Honeywell’s 5-2-day programmable thermostat is available for under $22 Prime shipped right now. While it forgoes Wi-Fi and voice control capabilities, you’ll find that it supports two separate programming schedules, one for weekdays and one for the weekend.

Honeywell Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat features:

COMFORT COMES IN YOUR COLOR. Personalize your Wi-Fi Smart Color Programmable Thermostat to fit your décor.

YOUR SCHEDULE. YOUR WAY. Flexible programming options for your schedule or utility company’s peak rate pricing.

EASY OPERATION AND INTUITIVE. Bright, easy-to-read touchscreen makes for simple operation.

WEATHER SCREEN FEATURES. View the daily forecast on the screen, and check indoor and outdoor humidity.

