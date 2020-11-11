ecobee’s SmartSensor bundle arms two windows or doors at $64 (New low, Reg. $80)

-
AmazonSmart Homeecobee
Get this deal Reg. $80 $64

Amazon is offering two ecobee SmartSensor for Doors and Windows for $64 shipped. That’s $16 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and marks the first price drop we’ve tracked. Once armed with ecobee’s SmartSensors, you’ll be ready to receive alerts when doors, windows, and cabinets have been altered. Even better, notifications can be personalized to ensure you only receive alerts during a specific time. These integrate with other ecobee products like SmartThermostat, SmartCamera, and ecobee Haven for “whole home comfort and peace of mind.” Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’re willing to wait a bit, you could opt for Samsung’s $20 Multipurpose Sensor to bank some savings. Having used these sensors over the past couple of years, I tell you first-hand that they’ve been very reliable. They’re great for doors, windows, cabinets, and more. Support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, SmartThings, and Zigbee ensures this investment will be a versatile one.

For those of you with a space that is gradually filling up with smart home accessories, you may benefit from a quick perusal of my latest Echo Dot Diary piece. There I cover the newest Alexa Routine additions I’ve come up with. While it is an Echo-focused post, it’s arguably a good read as it lays the groundwork for automations that may be supported and come in handy across other platforms.

ecobee SmartSensor features:

  • Place SmartSensors on doors, windows, or cabinets to monitor activity, so you can detect entry or intrusion.
  • With ecobee Haven, get entry alerts to your mobile device and monitor occupancy without obstructing family life.
  • ecobee Haven uses family members’ and registered guests’ smartphone locations to arm and disarm the system automatically.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

ecobee

About the Author

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Apple’s new MacBooks and Mac mini see first disco...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Sylvania 24-pack LED Light Bulbs $22, more

Learn More
Up to 80% off

Best Singles Day deals: OnePlus smartphones, Anker accessories, drones, more

Shop now Learn More
40% off

Timbuk2’s Jump Start Sale takes up to 40% off its popular styles: MacBook backpacks, more

From $20 Learn More
Save 30%

Amazon reduces Bosch’s 34-piece Bit Set to $13.50 (Save 30%)

$13.50 Learn More
Up to $180 off

Upgrade your desk with 1080p, Super UltraWide 32:9, or 21:9 monitors priced from $100

From $100 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: November 11, 2020

Listen now
Reg. $100

Ayesha Curry 9-piece cookware set hits Amazon low at $65 (Reg. $100)

$65 Learn More
20% off

Columbia takes extra 20% off all sale styles + free shipping, today only

From $14 Learn More