ecobee’s SmartSensor bundle arms two windows or doors at $64 (New low, Reg. $80)

Amazon is offering two ecobee SmartSensor for Doors and Windows for $64 shipped. That’s $16 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and marks the first price drop we’ve tracked. Once armed with ecobee’s SmartSensors, you’ll be ready to receive alerts when doors, windows, and cabinets have been altered. Even better, notifications can be personalized to ensure you only receive alerts during a specific time. These integrate with other ecobee products like SmartThermostat, SmartCamera, and ecobee Haven for “whole home comfort and peace of mind.” Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’re willing to wait a bit, you could opt for Samsung’s $20 Multipurpose Sensor to bank some savings. Having used these sensors over the past couple of years, I tell you first-hand that they’ve been very reliable. They’re great for doors, windows, cabinets, and more. Support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, SmartThings, and Zigbee ensures this investment will be a versatile one.

For those of you with a space that is gradually filling up with smart home accessories, you may benefit from a quick perusal of my latest Echo Dot Diary piece. There I cover the newest Alexa Routine additions I’ve come up with. While it is an Echo-focused post, it’s arguably a good read as it lays the groundwork for automations that may be supported and come in handy across other platforms.

ecobee SmartSensor features:

Place SmartSensors on doors, windows, or cabinets to monitor activity, so you can detect entry or intrusion.

With ecobee Haven, get entry alerts to your mobile device and monitor occupancy without obstructing family life.

ecobee Haven uses family members’ and registered guests’ smartphone locations to arm and disarm the system automatically.

