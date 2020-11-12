Early Black Friday AmazonBasics sale slashes up to 40% off pet beds, laptop stands, fans, more

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a bunch of its AmazonBasics products up to 40% off. Our favorite happens to be the AmazonBasics 0.5-Cubic Foot Safe for $39.59 shipped. That’s $26 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest 2020 price we have tracked by $20. This AmazonBasics safe boasts a sturdy steel construction that’s ready to resist scratching, damage, and more. Unlocking is simple via the digital keypad, which also happens to be easily reprogrammable. It comes with four bolts that can be used to mount it to a wall, floor, or shelf, allowing you to secure it nearly anywhere. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more AmazonBasics deals from $9.

More AmazonBasics deals:

And that’s not all, yesterday we unraveled a deal on Amazon’s Rooftop Cargo Carrier Bag. It can be all yours for $52, affordably paving the way for less-cluttered road trips ahead. Buyers will garner 15-cubic feet of additional space.

AmazonBasics 0.5-Cu. Ft. Safe features:

  • 0.5-cubic-foot security safe with electronic lock and 2 emergency override keys
  • Steel construction with carpeted floor to protect against scratches and damage; Safe is not fireproof or waterproof
  • 2 live-door bolts and pry-resistant concealed hinges; adjustable/removable interior shelf

