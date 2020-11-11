Streamline future road trips with Amazon’s Rooftop Cargo Carrier Bag at $52

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics Rooftop Cargo Carrier Bag for $52.27 shipped. That’s $11 off the price it’s been fetching over the last few months and marks the best offer we’ve tracked since February. I love road trips, but the one part I don’t like is when the car gets overfilled with stuff. If you’re like me, Amazon’s cargo carrier is a great way to free up space in your vehicle. It’s comprised of a material that’s entirely waterproof and is also ready to resist damage from grit, sun, and wind. Buyers will garner 15-cubic feet of added space. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with just about enough to snag a 24-pack of AmazonBasics Microfiber Cleaning Cloths. The current $12 price is actually the result of a discount we spotted yesterday, making now a great time to cash in. Buyers will save 23% on an investment that’s bound to last for years to come. These are great for cleaning the car, wiping down furniture, and much more.

For those of you that are enamored with road trips, be sure to take a moment and check out the official IKEA tiny house. It boasts a 187-square foot layout, sustainable design, and the list goes on. While the tiny house market has been booming lately, there’s little to no doubt that a larger company like IKEA jumping on the bandwagon is bound to help. Read all about it right here.

AmazonBasics Rooftop Cargo Carrier Bag features:

  • Our roof top carrier is made from 100% waterproof material, and this design also protects against grit, sun rain and wind.
  • Increases vehicle cargo space, With 15cubic feet of space, additional space allow to carry extra luggage when on traveling.
  • Zip closure with hook-and-loop flap keeps inside completely dry , and the zipper is also waterproof.

