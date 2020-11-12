Amazon offers Christmas lights of all kinds from just $6 today only

Get this deal Up to 30%

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Twinkle Star (98% positive feedback) via Amazon offers up to 30% off its string holiday lights. You’ll find prices from $6 with free shipping on orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. Our top pick is a 49-foot String Light Set for $11.55. As a comparison, this bundle typically goes for upwards of $17 with today’s deal marking a new all-time low. If you’re looking to add some twinkle lights to your holiday setup this year, this 49-foot string light should be a great option. Available in various light temperatures today from warm to cool, you’ll be able to find just the right look. Rated 4.6/5 stars. More below.

Other notable deals:

If you’d like to automate your existing light setup, consider checking out today’s remote outlet Gold Box that features a variety of different options for indoors or out. If you’re looking for a more Siri-centric approach, head over to our handy guide that takes you through the automation process step-by-step.

Twinkle Star String Lights feature:

High Quality: 100 LED 49 FT star shaped string lights with solid construction plastic material, adapter powered. 29V low voltage string lights with UL 588 certified for safety use. Length between lights : 3.9 Inches/ 10cm, power line: 5m/16.5ft. light string: 10m/33ft, length totally: 15m/49ft approx.

Extendable- LED Star String Lights with Male and Female Safe Plug, could be extended to a maximum of 10 light chains, from 49.2 ft to 344.5 ft (maximum 1000 LED)

IP44 Waterproof &Energy Saving Bulbs: Updated little star string lights, saving more energy than traditional lights.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!