Intel’s powerful NUC 10 i7 Performance Kit hits an Amazon low of $490 shipped (Save $95)

Amazon is offering the Intel NUC 10 i7 Performance Kit for $490.19 shipped with the final price reflecting at checkout. Normally $585, today’s deal marks a new all-time low and drops $95 off its regular going rate. If you’ve been wanting to build a mini desktop that can run your server needs, or just be a portable workstation, this is a great option. You’ll find an i7-10710U processor here, and the rest of the bare-bones required to build a desktop. What Intel doesn’t furnish is RAM or storage, so you’ll have to pick that up yourself. This ultra-compact machine does offer Thunderbolt 3, six USB ports, Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI, and more, giving you ample I/O to connect all of your devices. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

With your savings, grab this 8GB RAM stick from Amazon. While 8GB isn’t a ton these days, it’s more than enough for lightweight workloads and keeps some extra cash in the bank. For instance, it costs just $28 at Amazon, making it a budget-focused add-on for today’s lead deal.

Ensure you have plenty of storage with WD’s SN550 NVMe SSD. The 500GB model will set you back just $54 at Amazon, which when combined with the RAM above, still leaves $13 of savings in your pocket from the NUC sale above. I use the 1TB version of this drive in my gaming desktop and absolutely love it.

Intel NUC 10 Performance Kit features:

  • Target Usage Home Office Home Theater PC Casual Gaming
  • 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10710U (NUC10i7FNK1) with Intel UHD Graphics 300 MHz – 1 15 GHz
  • Supports Microsoft Windows* 10 logo’d compatible with various Linux distros
  • Supports up to 3 displays HDMI 2 0a USB-C (DP1 2) 6 USB Ports

