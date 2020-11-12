Amazon’s mid-century modern Rivet Jamie Accent Chair strikes $306 (New low, Save $134)

Amazon is offering its Rivet Jamie Accent Chair for $305.85 shipped. That’s $134 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $67. This accent chair is bound to uplift almost any space whether it be your home office, living room, or bedroom. It delivers an “eye catching, mid-century modern inspired design” that’s upheld by tapered hardwood legs. The entire piece measures 31- by 32.3 by 35-inches and is backed by a 1-year Amazon warranty. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with more than enough left over to grab a can of Scotchgard Fabric Shield at $10. I typically apply a coat of this stuff to new shoes, furniture, and more to ensure that water-based liquids are less likely to settle in. It dries clear so you’ll only notice it is there when liquid rolls off or bubbles up on top instead of staining your fabric-based possessions.

And if you’re still on the hunt for more furniture, we’ve got you covered with a Walker Edison roundup that starts at $142. There you’ll discover discounted items that offer up to $79 of savings. Our favorite from the bunch is its 6-Drawer Dresser, but that’s just one of the readily-available deals.

Amazon Rivet Jamie Accent Chair features:

A great addition to any room, this versatile accent chair is sure to be a conversation piece. It features eye catching, mid-century modern inspired design in the distinctive profile and tapered hardwood legs.

