Walker Edison furniture pieces fall by up to $79 ahead of Black Friday, now priced from $142

Today at Amazon we’ve unraveled several Walker Edison furniture pieces up to $79 off. Our favorite discount involves Walker Edison’s 6-Drawer Dresser for $319.20 shipped. That’s $79 off the typical rate there and is a price that we’ve seen beaten just a couple of times before. This Walker Edison dresser embraces a modern aesthetic with sleek metal legs and handles. It boasts six spacious drawers, providing ample room for clothing and the like. The entire unit measures 52- by 16- by 36-inches. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of Amazon shoppers. Continue reading to find more Walker Edison discounts priced from $142.

More Walker Edison discounts:

Now that cooler weather is closing in on us, this is a great time to shop for a space heater. Thankfully we’ve got you covered with a fresh discount on De’Longhi Dragon. You can snag it for $83, a deal that shaves $21 off. It’s powerful enough to heat up a 144-square foot space and a 6-foot cable provides enough slack to put it in a convenient location.

Walker Edison 6-Drawer Dresser features:

Made of high-grade MDF

Sleek metal legs and hardware

Includes anti-tip hardware to attach to wall

Six spacious drawers

Rustic, farmhouse style

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!