Save up to $800 on electric bikes from Juiced Bikes’ early Black Friday sale

San Diego based electric bicycle company Juiced Bikes makes some of the most powerful and most exciting electric bicycles around. And now you can rake in huge savings thanks to the company’s early Black Friday sales happening right now.

I’ve reviewed several of Juiced’s electric bikes over on our sister site, Electrek.

I can honestly say that these are some of the most fun e-bikes out there. They’re already worth their MSRPs, but these new early Black Friday prices make the deals so much sweeter!

Juiced Scorpion and HyperScorpion

Earlier this year Juiced Bikes began shipping their electric mopeds known as the Juiced Scorpion and HyperScorpion.

The standard Scorpion gets up to 28 mph and has a range of up to 45 miles. It is normally priced at $1,999 but is now on sale for just $1,499.

The HyperScorpion kicks things up a notch with a more powerful motor and a top speed of around 31-33 mph (depending on conditions and rider weight). It also has a larger battery with a max range of 70 miles. It is normally priced at $2,999 but is on sale for just $2,199 right now. That’s a steal of a deal at $800 off!

If you’re a food delivery worker, there’s a new version of the HyperScorpion with a giant rear rack just for you, known as the HyperScorpion Express.

Juiced Scrambler and HyperScrambler 2

If electric mopeds aren’t your thing, you might like Juiced’s Scrambler line. It takes on a more minibike vibe yet offers the same thrilling performance.

The regular Scrambler hits 28 mph and gets a max range of 45 miles. It is on sale for $1,599, marked down from $1,799.

The HyperScrambler 2 adds rear suspension and higher quality components, plus the option for a second even larger battery to double the range to over 100 miles. It is on sale for $2,499, marked down from $2,999.

Juiced CrossCurrent commuter e-bike

The CrossCurrent is Juiced’s standard commuter e-bike and comes in two different styles: the CrossCurrent X and CrossCurrent S2.

The CrossCurrent S2 is the standard model, and offers hydraulic front suspension, bright lights, hydraulic disc brakes, large battery for over 50 miles of range, and a maximum speed of up to 28 mph.

The CrossCurrent S2 is marked down to $1,799 from its standard price of $1,899.

The Juiced CrossCurrent X is a major upgrade with a larger battery, included racks and fenders, and better performance. The CrossCurrent X is marked down to just $2,099 from its standard price of $2,499.

Juiced RipCurrent fat tire e-bikes

For those looking for the ultimate off-roading thrill, the RipCurrent series adds fat tires to the CrossCurrent’s standard specs. Those fat tires are great for riding on trails, sand, dirt, grass, snow or anything you wouldn’t normally consider tackling with a standard bike.

The standard RipCurrent is marked down $100 to $1,799 while the upgraded RipCurrent X is marked down $200 to $2,299.

Juiced Bikes accessories

You’ll also want to take a look at Juiced Bikes’ long list of accessories.

They stock everything from off-road packages to taller seat extensions to upgraded fast chargers.

And as part of the company’s early Black Friday sale, accessories are up to 50% off!

Hurry though, the sale ends November 26th!