Werner’s 8-foot step ladder is perfect for putting up Christmas lights at $50 (50% off)

Home Depot is offering the Werner 8-foot Fiberglass Step Ladder for $49.97 shipped. Down 50% from its list price, today’s deal is one of the best that we’ve tracked all-time. If you need some extra reach to put up Christmas lights this year, Werner’s ladder won’t let you down. With a 250-pound weight capacity and a maximum reach of 12-feet, this ladder is designed to be your go-to when it comes to DIY projects that are out of reach. The top is even built to hold some of your tools, meaning you’ll have fewer trips up and down the ladder, which, in turn, will lead to more efficient projects. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

This 3-step ladder is perfect for projects that have a lower height requirement. With the top step standing around 3-foot off the ground, this will help you change light bulbs, reach the top shelf in the closet, and more. Plus, it folds away nice and tidy for easy storage. At $43, this is a must-have in any household.

If you’re on a tighter budget, or just have lower ceilings, opting for a 2-step ladder saves even more. This one is available for just $30 at Amazon, and stands around 2-feet off the ground, coming in at a foot lower than the model above. But, with the additional savings, you’ll be able to pick up some extra Christmas lights to decorate the house with.

Werner 8-foot Step Ladder features:

With a duty rating of 250 lbs. to accommodate most household projects, the Werner 8 ft. Fiberglass Step Ladder features a multi-functional HolsterTop to keep tools organized and accessible while working. Designed for safety and durability, the ladder features slip-resistant steps for secure, comfortable standing, as well as the EDGE bracing system that helps prevent rail damage. With a 12 ft. reach, this ladder is a great choice indoors and outdoors on the job site or at home, ideal for painting, renovations, repairs and more.

