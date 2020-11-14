Walker Edison furniture sale starts at $108 and takes up to 44% off

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted several Walker Edison furniture pieces up to 44% off. Our top pick is its Modern TV Stand at $166.60 shipped. That’s $53 off the typical rate there and ushers in the lowest price we’ve tracked. If you’ve been looking for a classy way to organize your home theater, this piece may have your name on it. It is ready to support up to 250 pounds and measures 26- by 52- by 16-inches. The unit boasts a high-end look thanks to a white finish with glass throughout. Pre-made cable management holes ensure you can easily run cords from your TV to game consoles and the like. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Walker Edison furniture deals priced from $108.

More Walker Edison deals:

Speaking of furniture discounts, did you catch yesterday afternoon’s deal on Zinus’ Judy Queen Bed Frame? If not, you’re in luck because it’s still available for $186. Buyers are able to bag $92 of savings, which is almost enough to cover the shoe storage bench above. This piece features an upholstered headboard outlined with a geometric design. See it for yourself right here.

Walker Edison Modern TV Stand features:

  • Dimensions: 26″ H x 52″ L x 16″ W
  • Cable management features to run cords in the back of the TV stand
  • Adjustable shelves
  • Made from high-grade certified MDF and durable laminate
  • For TV’s up to 56″. Supports up to 250 lbs.

