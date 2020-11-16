At $11, don’t miss out on Tenda’s 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch (Save 27%)

Amazon is offering the Tenda 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch for $10.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 27% off the typical rate there and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. This plug-and-play solution is an affordable way to add some Gigabit ports to your setup. It takes up a mere four by 2.5 inches of space and wields a sleek, black design. If you have a few smart home hubs like I do, adding an Ethernet switch like this is a great way to streamline and organize everything while also freeing up some ports. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’re lacking in the Ethernet cable department, today’s savings allow you to grab this Monoprice solution at $2. Measuring three feet in length, it doesn’t have the greatest reach, but should be plenty for connecting a hub to your new switch. More than 4,200 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.7/5 star rating.

Oh, and for those of you that have been on the hunt for a Wi-Fi 6 access point, you’ll be pleased to hear that Ubiquiti has introduced some new models. Even better, pricing starts at $99. Learn all about its new offerings in our coverage from earlier today.

Tenda 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch features:

Easy setup with no configuration or software required

The SG105 is 4 in x 2. 5 in, taking up minimal space while delivering maximum efficiency

Provides quick and easy connectivity to your router and/or modem, offering additional wired connections for your laptop, gaming console, printer, etc.

