See in the dark with this rechargeable 6,000-lumen LED flashlight, now under $21 (33% off)

BIGSUN (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 6,000-lumen Rechargeable LED Flashlight for $20.79 Prime shipped with the code 4HE8HUMU and when you clip the on-page coupon. You’ll save 33% with today’s deal and it’s the best currently available. With 6,000-lumens of brightness, this flashlight is built to light up anything you aim it at. There’s a built-in rechargeable battery, and it’ll last up to 10-hours on high and 30-hours on low. Should you not need it to function as a flashlight all the time, it also doubles as an external battery to recharge your smartphone while out-and-about. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

The OLIGHT I1R 2 EOS is a great option for those on a tighter budget. It’s just $15 Prime shipped and offers up to 150-lumens of brightness. Sure, that’s a fraction of what the flashlight above can deliver, but it also takes up barely any room when compared to the massive light in today’s lead deal.

However, you can save even more when picking up the OLIGHT I3E EOS, which offers 90-lumens of brightness and is just $10 Prime shipped. The I1R 2 EOS above has a rechargeable battery, like today’s lead deal. But, the I3E ditches that to offer a more budget-focused form-factor. It’s powered by a single AA battery, making it easy to transport as well as swap out when the light starts to get dim.

BIGSUN LED Flashlight features:

High 6000 Lumen CREE L2 LED light provides the ultralong distance lighting in near 800m (2600 feet), the headlight of the handheld spot light provides 3 Light Modes (high-low-flash), so you can use it as the tactical flashlight of long-distance irradiation and the convenient outdoor chargeable searchlight.

