Bosch laser levels shine up to 50-feet horizontally and vertically from under $34 (up to 33% off)

Amazon is offering the Bosch 30-foot Self-Leveling Cross-Line Laser Level (GLL25-10) for $33.77 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its near-$45 going rate, today’s deal is one of the best that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. If you’ve ever tried to hang a bunch of pictures at once, or even tackle larger DIY builds with cabinets, then you know how hard it is to get everything level. This laser line shoots both vertically and horizontally for 30-feet in both directions. It’s self-leveling, so both lines are perfectly straight, making it super simple to line everything up on the wall and not miss a beat. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Need a bit more reach? Head below for a more powerful version of today’s lead deal that’s also on sale.

We also spotted the Bosch 50-foot Self-Leveling Cross-Line Laser Level (GLL-55) for $99 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $149 and today’s deal comes within $3 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked. This model offers many similar features to the one listed above but extends the range from 30-feet to 50. That’s nearly double what the lower-cost model offers and allows you to easily finish an entire job without moving the laser level once. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you don’t mind leveling the line yourself, just pick up the BLACK+DECKER Laser Level. This one sticks to the wall and shines a line wherever you aim it. You’ll find Amazon charges just $14.50 right now and you’ll still be able to hang pictures, shelves, and more with ease. Just keep in mind that it won’t shine both horizontally and vertically at the same time.

Bosch Self-Leveling Laser Level features:

  • CROSS-LINE MODE: projects two very bright lines that are precisely level and plumb, for a wide array of level and alignment applications such as picture hanging and painting projects
  • BRIGHT, ACCURATE LINES: projects highly visible laser lines up to 30 ft with an accuracy of 5/16 in at 30 ft distance
  • FLEXIBLE MOUNTING DEVICE: clamps to multiple surfaces and provides a rotating 360 degree neck for quick setup and simple fine-tuning
  • SMART PENDULUM SYSTEM: self-levels and indicates out-of-level condition

