Columbia’s Early Black Friday Deals are live with 40% off select gear from $8

Columbia’s Early Black Friday Sale offers 40% off select gear with prices starting at $8. Prices are as marked. Easily get your holiday gift list checked off with deals on boots, apparel, outerwear, accessories, and more. Greater Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. One of our top picks is the Grixsen Waterproof Boots that are on sale for $98, which is down from its original rate of $130. These boots are great for hiking or outdoor adventures. They’re also waterproof and breathable for added comfort. This style also pairs perfectly with jeans or khakis alike. Rated 4.4/5 stars from Columbia customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

The most notable deals for men include:

For women, the Benton Springs Half-Zip Pullover is marked down to $30, which is 50% off the original rate. This pullover can be easily be layered under vests or jackets and its mid-weight to promote warmth. It’s available in six color options too.

The most notable deals for women include:

