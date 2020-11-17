Fujifilm’s instant photo printer drops to new low at $80 shipped (20% off)

Today only, Adorama is offering the Fujifilm Instax SHARE SP-3 Smartphone Printer for $79.99 shipped in black or white. For comparison, it goes for $100 at Amazon, today’s deal beats our last mention by $5, and it marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. You’ll find that this instant printer offers a larger format of 2.4- by 2.4-inches, and is “ideal for Instagram prints.” It connects wirelessly to your phone or tablet, including the latest iPhones and iPads, making it super simple to print high-quality pictures anywhere you are. Plus, it can even print captures from your camera if you simply transfer the image with an SD card adapter and then load it in as a normal photo. The app is quite robust, as well, as it’ll allow you to add messages, hashtags, and more to your pictures before printing. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

The KODAK Step Wireless Mobile Photo Mini Printer is another great option. Coming in at $20 below today’s lead deal, you’ll find this printer offers many of the same features as the Fujifilm above. However, images are printed out on 2- by 3-inch Zink paper, giving you an entirely different form-factor for your physical photos, so, do keep that in mind.

Just need a standard printer? Well, the HP DeskJet 2755 Wireless All-in-One Printer is a great choice. It comes in at $70 on Amazon and offers the ability to print photos at home, as well as documents, signs, and much more. The main thing to realize here is that this printer will be tied to a desk, as it needs to be plugged into the wall to function.

More on the Fujifilm Instax SHARE SP-3 Smartphone Printer:

Turn the images you took with your digital camera into instax prints on the spot! With Fujifilm digital cameras, you can make instax prints by sending the images directly from your camera to “instax SHARE”. You can now share the images that you can only achieve with digital cameras, such as children and pet images captured at fast shutter speed or food and flower images with blurred backgrounds, by making them into instax prints on the spot.

