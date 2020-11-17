Fujifilm’s instant photo printer drops to new low at $80 shipped (20% off)

-
Smartphone AccessoriesAdoramaFujifilm
Get this deal 20% off $80

Today only, Adorama is offering the Fujifilm Instax SHARE SP-3 Smartphone Printer for $79.99 shipped in black or white. For comparison, it goes for $100 at Amazon, today’s deal beats our last mention by $5, and it marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. You’ll find that this instant printer offers a larger format of 2.4- by 2.4-inches, and is “ideal for Instagram prints.” It connects wirelessly to your phone or tablet, including the latest iPhones and iPads, making it super simple to print high-quality pictures anywhere you are. Plus, it can even print captures from your camera if you simply transfer the image with an SD card adapter and then load it in as a normal photo. The app is quite robust, as well, as it’ll allow you to add messages, hashtags, and more to your pictures before printing. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

The KODAK Step Wireless Mobile Photo Mini Printer is another great option. Coming in at $20 below today’s lead deal, you’ll find this printer offers many of the same features as the Fujifilm above. However, images are printed out on 2- by 3-inch Zink paper, giving you an entirely different form-factor for your physical photos, so, do keep that in mind.

Just need a standard printer? Well, the HP DeskJet 2755 Wireless All-in-One Printer is a great choice. It comes in at $70 on Amazon and offers the ability to print photos at home, as well as documents, signs, and much more. The main thing to realize here is that this printer will be tied to a desk, as it needs to be plugged into the wall to function.

More on the Fujifilm Instax SHARE SP-3 Smartphone Printer:

Turn the images you took with your digital camera into instax prints on the spot! With Fujifilm digital cameras, you can make instax prints by sending the images directly from your camera to “instax SHARE”. You can now share the images that you can only achieve with digital cameras, such as children and pet images captured at fast shutter speed or food and flower images with blurred backgrounds, by making them into instax prints on the spot.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Adorama

Fujifilm

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Target Black Friday ad: Apple, Google, Beats, Nintendo ...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $129

Polaroid Lab prints photos from your iPhone at $110 (Reg. $129)

$110 Learn More
Reg. $279

Creality’s latest Ender 3 V2 3D Printer returns to all-time low at $223 (Save 20%)

$223 Learn More
Save up to 50%

Upgrade your home theater’s audio with Sony speakers from $73 (Up to 50% off)

From $73 Learn More
Up to 30%

Rad Power Bikes starts Black Friday early with big savings on e-bikes today

Shop now! Learn More
Save 30%

Adopt Samsung’s 27-inch 240Hz 1080p Curved Monitor at $280 (Save $120, All-time low)

$280 Learn More
Up to 28% off

Save up to 28% on LEGO’s International Space Station, Baby Yoda, and more from $16

From $16 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s Android app deals + freebies: The Lonely Hacker, Baby Sleep PRO, Call Notes Pro, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save 47%

Amazon slashes up to 47% off Timbuk2, Osprey, and Fossil bags

From $57 Learn More