ORIA’s 120-in-1 precision screwdriver kit drops by 40% to $18 Prime shipped

ORIA Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 120-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Repair Kit for $17.99 Prime shipped with the code HA58HXQHZ at checkout. Down 40% from its list price, today’s deal is among the best that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. This repair kit includes a magnetic screwdriver, 101 bits, as well as a few spudgers and an organizational holder to keep everything neat and tidy. With this kit, you’ll be able to repair just about any small electronic that you put your mind to, whether it be replacing an iPhone screen or upgrading a computer to an SSD. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Use a fraction of your saving to pick up the iFixit parts tray. This has multiple individual spots so you can organize the parts you take off whatever project you’re working on. Keeping track of what screws or bolts go together is crucial to putting everything back exactly where it came from. Sound like something you’d benefit from owning? Well, it’s just $7 Prime shipped at Amazon, so be sure to grab one or two before you take on your next project.

If a smaller precision screwdriver kit would get the job done, this one has 33 pieces and is just $9.50 Prime shipped at Amazon. The main thing you’re missing out on here is the extra bits that today’s lead deal includes, meaning you’ll be more limited in what you can repair. However, it does have the most-used bits included, helping you fix a majority of projects.

ORIA 120-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Kit features:

120 in 1 Precision Screwdriver Kit comes with 101 precision screwdriver bits, driver handle, extension shaft, tweezers, plastic pry tools,opening picks, magnetizer, magnetic pad,suction cup, SIM card remover, cleaning cloth, which can meet the repair of various equipments in life.

