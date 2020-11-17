Amazon slashes up to 47% off Timbuk2, Osprey, and Fossil bags

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a variety of Timbuk2, Osprey, and Fossil bag discounts up to 47% off. Our favorite from the bunch is Osprey’s Raptor 10 Hydration Backpack for $105 shipped. That’s $35 off the typical rate there and is within pennies of the lowest price we have tracked. This handy backpack sports a dedicated hydration compartment that perfectly pairs with an included Hydrapak 2.5-liter reservoir. It’s made with cyclists in mind and even has a built-in blinker light attachment. Sunglasses can be safely stowed in a zippered, scratch-free slash pocket. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bag discounts priced from $57.

More bag deals:

Prefer Thule bags? If so, you’re in luck because we’ve rounded up several deals right here. With pricing that starts at $39, it’s a great a place to continue today’s shopping. Snagging a bag there can yield up to 55% off.

Osprey Raptor 10 features:

Dedicated hydration compartment with included BPA-free Hydraulics LT 2.5L reservoir by Hydrapak

Magnetic sternum strap bite valve attachment

LidLock bike helmet attachment

Zippered, scratch-free slash pocket for sunglasses and stretch mesh zippered hipbelt pockets

Dedicated lower compartment holds an included roll-up tool pouch to organize bike tools

Blinker light attachment and reflective patch for safety

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!