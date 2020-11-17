Amazon slashes up to 47% off Timbuk2, Osprey, and Fossil bags

-
Amazonmac accessoriesFossilTimbuk2Osprey
Get this deal Save 47% From $57

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a variety of Timbuk2, Osprey, and Fossil bag discounts up to 47% off. Our favorite from the bunch is Osprey’s Raptor 10 Hydration Backpack for $105 shipped. That’s $35 off the typical rate there and is within pennies of the lowest price we have tracked. This handy backpack sports a dedicated hydration compartment that perfectly pairs with an included Hydrapak 2.5-liter reservoir. It’s made with cyclists in mind and even has a built-in blinker light attachment. Sunglasses can be safely stowed in a zippered, scratch-free slash pocket. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bag discounts priced from $57.

More bag deals:

Prefer Thule bags? If so, you’re in luck because we’ve rounded up several deals right here. With pricing that starts at $39, it’s a great a place to continue today’s shopping. Snagging a bag there can yield up to 55% off.

Osprey Raptor 10 features:

  • Dedicated hydration compartment with included BPA-free Hydraulics LT 2.5L reservoir by Hydrapak
  • Magnetic sternum strap bite valve attachment
  • LidLock bike helmet attachment
  • Zippered, scratch-free slash pocket for sunglasses and stretch mesh zippered hipbelt pockets
  • Dedicated lower compartment holds an included roll-up tool pouch to organize bike tools
  • Blinker light attachment and reflective patch for safety

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Fossil Timbuk2 Osprey

About the Author

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Target Black Friday ad: Apple, Google, Beats, Nintendo ...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Save 35%

Nearly a hundred Osprey bags are up to 35% off at Amazon, now priced from $30

From $30 Learn More
Save up to 50%

Upgrade your home theater’s audio with Sony speakers from $73 (Up to 50% off)

From $73 Learn More
Up to 30%

Rad Power Bikes starts Black Friday early with big savings on e-bikes today

Shop now! Learn More
20% off

Fujifilm’s instant photo printer drops to new low at $80 shipped (20% off)

$80 Learn More
Save 30%

Adopt Samsung’s 27-inch 240Hz 1080p Curved Monitor at $280 (Save $120, All-time low)

$280 Learn More
Up to 28% off

Save up to 28% on LEGO’s International Space Station, Baby Yoda, and more from $16

From $16 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s Android app deals + freebies: The Lonely Hacker, Baby Sleep PRO, Call Notes Pro, more

FREE+ Learn More
Up to 33%

Anker sale offers accessories for iPhone, Android, and Apple Watch from $11

From $11 Learn More