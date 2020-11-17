QNAP’s 4-bay NAS keeps your backed up data safe for $219 (21% off)

Newegg is offering the QNAP 4-bay Personal Cloud NAS (TS-431K) for $219 shipped with the code 2BFSTNW347 at checkout. Down from $280, today’s deal saves you 21% and is the best pricing available right now. Offering four bays to add drives to, this NAS is perfect for both beginner and intermediate storage users. Around the back, there are dual 1GbE ports so you can hook it up to either two networks to have failover support should one go down. You’ll find support for RAID 0, 1, 5, 6, 10, JBOD, and single storage configurations, ensuring there’s a mode that will suit your needs perfectly. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Do you just need a simple NAS for backing up your documents? Well, the Synology 2-bay DS220j is a fantastic choice. It’s available on Amazon for $170 and offers Synology’s easy-to-use Diskstation operating system. This is what Blair uses for backing up data at home, and you can learn more about that right here in our hands-on coverage.

However, things couldn’t be more simple than this WD 8TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive. This model is plug-and-play and even comes with 8TB of storage. No configuration is required here, making it super easy to use. For just $145, this could be the solution to your storage woes.

QNAP 4-bay NAS features:

Expand your network’s storage capacity for backups and personal cloud storage using the TS-431K 4-Bay NAS Enclosure from QNAP. Up to four 2.5″ / 3.5″ SATA III drives may be installed in RAID 0, 1, 5, 6, 10, JBOD, and Single configurations to share files across your network and backup your data. With its 1.7 GHz ARM AL-214 quad-core processor and 1GB of DDR3 memory, this NAS enclosure is designed to deliver up to 223 MB/s sequential read and 212 MB/s write speeds. Use it to backup important files, stream media, and sync data with both local devices and cloud services.

