Amazon knocks up to 60% off subscription boxes like Crafted with Love, Succulents, more from $5

Amazon is currently offering up to 60% off a selection of its subscription boxes. You’ll find a wide range of options to choose from here, with something that fits everyone’s lifestyle. Our favorite is Crated with Love, which is down to $25 for your first month. For comparison, each following month will cost you $39.99, though you can cancel after the first one should you not want to continue the subscription. Today’s deal amounts to 23% off and is the best available. Essentially, Crated with Love is a “date night in a box,” which is perfect for stay-at-home evenings. Each box will include four to five games or activities focused on growing you and your loved one closer together. The boxes are all unique, and there’s even a themed Spotify playlist to help you get in the mood. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of shoppers. Interested in another style of subscription? Head below for a list of our favorites, but Amazon has a landing page that showcases everything you can save on.

Do keep in mind that each discount you see below is only for your first month, and every subsequent month you’ll be charged full price. If you only want to subscribe for a single month, be sure to cancel the box before it renews.

Our favorite subscription box deals:

Unsure which subscription box to grab? Well, we did some of the work for you and outlined a few of our favorites overall at Amazon earlier this year, so be sure to check that out and learn what we liked best.

Should you pick up the date night box above, be sure to consider picking up an instant camera or photo printer. This can be a great way to turn a date night or DIY craft into a forever memory, giving you something fun and enjoyable to look back on down the road when the game or DIY project has long disappeared.

More about the Crafted with Love subscription:

  • Reconnect with a fun and unique date night delivered every month, right to your door
  • Each box includes 4 to 5 games and activities focused on growth and laughter
  • A uniquely themed date night every month
  • Themed Spotify playlist to accompany your date
  • Includes all the items you’ll need

