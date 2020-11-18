Lacoste Winter Sale takes 30% off sitewide: Outerwear, sweaters, accessories, more

-
FashionLacoste
Get this deal 30% off From $35

The Lacoste Winter Sale takes 30% off sitewide with promo code WINTER30 at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Water-Resistant Ripstop Quilted Vest. It’s currently on sale for $115, which is down from its original rate of $165. This vest is highly-packable, which is nice for traveling, and it’s water-resistant. This style is available in three color options and it has a logo on the chest that’s fashionable. It also has three large zippered pockets to store essentials. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Another notable deal from this event is the Sport Lightweight Cap that would also make a great stocking stuffer. Originally priced at $50, however during the sale you can find it for $35. Plus, it’s unisex, which means anyone can wear it.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Joe’s New Balance Flash Sale that’s offering 50 styles under $50.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Lacoste

About the Author

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Best of Black Friday 2020 – Gaming: PS5 and Xbox Seri...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

70% off

Nautica’s Black Friday Event starts now with 50-70% off sitewide: Deals from $10

From $10 Learn More
New Amazon low

Apple’s new M1-powered Mac mini sees first Amazon discount to $670

$660 Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 – Amazon: New Echo from $29, Fire TV Stick Lite $18, more

Learn More
From $13

Apple’s USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter hits new low of $40, more from $13 at Woot

$40 Learn More
Save 26%

SKIL’s 40V Chainsaw Kit strikes new low of $170 (Reg. $220), more from $30

From $30 Learn More
Reg. $230

Samsung’s 11-inch Chromebook 4 packs a metal build at $199 (Save $31)

$199 Learn More

Ulta’s Holiday Gift Guide 2020 just released with Black Friday hours, gift sets, more

Learn More
25% off

Syntus ab wheel rollers will have you ripped for the holidays from $14 (Up to 25% off)

From $14 Learn More