Lacoste Winter Sale takes 30% off sitewide: Outerwear, sweaters, accessories, more

The Lacoste Winter Sale takes 30% off sitewide with promo code WINTER30 at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Water-Resistant Ripstop Quilted Vest. It’s currently on sale for $115, which is down from its original rate of $165. This vest is highly-packable, which is nice for traveling, and it’s water-resistant. This style is available in three color options and it has a logo on the chest that’s fashionable. It also has three large zippered pockets to store essentials. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Another notable deal from this event is the Sport Lightweight Cap that would also make a great stocking stuffer. Originally priced at $50, however during the sale you can find it for $35. Plus, it’s unisex, which means anyone can wear it.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

