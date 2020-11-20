Denon’s 9.2-Ch. AirPlay 2 A/V receiver sports Dolby Atmos/Vision, eight HDMI, more at $300 off

World Wide Stereo via Amazon is offering the Denon AVR-X3600H 9.2-Channel AirPlay 2 Network A/V Receiver for $799 shipped. Also available directly from World Wide Stereo. Down $300 from its list price, today’s deal saves you 27% and is a match for the lowest price that we’ve tracked historically. This receiver is perfect for the person who wants an ultra-high-end sound system. It offers a 9.2-channel amplifier that delivers 105W per channel, which is more than enough power for even the best speakers around. With eight HDMI inputs and three HDMI outputs, this receiver has more than enough I/O for your entire home theater. You’ll also find HDCP 2.3, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and even IMAX Enhance available here. Plus, it supports Alexa and AirPlay 2 for easy smart home tie-ins. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Update 11/20 @ 3:47 PM: Adorama is offering a pair of Klipsch RP-140SA Dolby Atmos Speakers for $179 shipped. For comparison, they have a list price of $499, have recently gone for around $400, and our last mention was $315. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Ready to upgrade your home theater, but find that 9.2-channels of audio is a bit excessive? Onkyo’s 7.2-channel receiver delivers killer features at a lower price. Coming in at $599, you’ll find Alexa, Chromecast, and AirPlay 2 available here, alongside Dolby Vision and much more. Really, you’re just missing out on the extra two channels and a bit of preamp power.

However, if you’re in need of a TV upgrade, we’ve got you covered. TCL’s 5-series 4K Smart UHDTV offers Dolby Vision, Roku, and even AirPlay 2/HomeKit compatibility. You’ll find this is a fantastic option to give your home theater a fresh look, and the built-in smart features make sure it works in a plethora of setups. For $450, it’s the most budget-focused item mentioned here today, ensuring you have a killer screen setup before diving into audio.

Denon 9.2-Ch. AirPlay 2 Network A/V Receiver features:

Experience your favorite tunes in outstanding high fidelity with this Denon 9.2-channel receiver. Included support for DTS:X and Dolby Atmos helps create a room-filling audio experience, while HDMI outputs let you connect to 4K TVs for colorful, crisp displays. This Denon 9.2-channel receiver delivers smooth music streaming via popular built-in services and Bluetooth.

