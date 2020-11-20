DEWALT’s 25-piece Drive Socket Set hits $20 at Amazon (Save 33%)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 25-piece Drive Socket Set for $19.97 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Matched at Home Depot. That’s 33% off the going rate and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. Adding this 25-piece socket set to your shop paves the way for you to knock out even more task types. It bundles several sockets as well as a ratchet, extension, and adapter. Each of its sockets boast DEWALT’s DirectTorque technology, a perk that’s said to “prevent rounding of fasteners and to provide better grip.” Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Forego DEWALT branding in favor of GEARWRENCH to spend less. For $4 less you can snag its 35-piece MicroDriver Set. This works out to a price of $16, allowing you to expand your tool set while adhering to a budget. It’s near the top of Amazon’s best-selling socket sets and features an average 4.6/5 star rating from more than 2,200 shoppers.

While you’re at it, be sure to check out the Bosch bit set deals we spotted yesterday. Both are readily-available at Amazon with pricing that starts at $13. The lead deal is on its 34-piece Drill and Drive Bit Set which happens to be 29% off.

DEWALT 25-piece Drive Socket Set features:

With the 25 Piece Socket Set, you can be sure you have the right tool for the job. The set includes a variety of sockets as well as a ratchet, extension and adapter. The sockets include DirectTorque technology to help prevent rounding of fasteners and to provide better grip.

