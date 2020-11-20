DEWALT’s 25-piece Drive Socket Set hits $20 at Amazon (Save 33%)

-
AmazonHome GoodsDewalt
Save 33% $20

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 25-piece Drive Socket Set for $19.97 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Matched at Home Depot. That’s 33% off the going rate and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. Adding this 25-piece socket set to your shop paves the way for you to knock out even more task types. It bundles several sockets as well as a ratchet, extension, and adapter. Each of its sockets boast DEWALT’s DirectTorque technology, a perk that’s said to “prevent rounding of fasteners and to provide better grip.” Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Forego DEWALT branding in favor of GEARWRENCH to spend less. For $4 less you can snag its 35-piece MicroDriver Set. This works out to a price of $16, allowing you to expand your tool set while adhering to a budget. It’s near the top of Amazon’s best-selling socket sets and features an average 4.6/5 star rating from more than 2,200 shoppers.

While you’re at it, be sure to check out the Bosch bit set deals we spotted yesterday. Both are readily-available at Amazon with pricing that starts at $13. The lead deal is on its 34-piece Drill and Drive Bit Set which happens to be 29% off.

DEWALT 25-piece Drive Socket Set features:

With the 25 Piece Socket Set, you can be sure you have the right tool for the job. The set includes a variety of sockets as well as a ratchet, extension and adapter. The sockets include DirectTorque technology to help prevent rounding of fasteners and to provide better grip.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Dewalt

About the Author

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Apple launches biggest TV show sale of the year, plus $...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Save 29%

Bosch bit set deals land at Amazon, now priced from $13 (Up to 29% off)

$13 Learn More

Green Deals: Get six BR30 100W LED Light Bulbs for $30, more

Learn More
33% off

Amazon 1-day cookware set sale up to $50 off with deals from $80 shipped

$80+ Learn More
42% off

Leviton’s voice-controlled smart dimmer switch drops to an Amazon low of $26

$26 Learn More
Save 36%

Tidy up with DYMO’s LetraTag Label Maker, now $18 (36% off)

$18 Learn More
30% off

Nomad Black Friday sale takes 30% off iPhone accessories, Apple Watch bands, more

From $15 Learn More
Reg. $200

Petcube’s 2020 Play 2 Wi-Fi Laser Pet Camera now $50 off ahead of Black Friday

$149 Learn More
Up to 30% off

LEGO Black Friday sale goes live at Amazon with up to 30% off Star Wars, Technic, more from $8

$8 Learn More