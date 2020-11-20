GAP Factory’s Big Gift Sale takes 50-70% off sitewide with doorbusters from $2

GAP Factory’s Save Big Gift Early Sale takes 50 to 70% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. Find deals on flannel shirts, sweaters, jeans, t-shirts, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Waffle-Knit Raglan Crew Shirt that’s marked down to $14 and originally was priced at $35. This shirt will become a staple in your wardrobe to pair under vests or jackets during cooler weather. You can choose from four color options and the contrasting sleeves are also very stylish. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

The High-Rise Faux Leather Leggings are on sale for $20, which is $30 off the original rate. These leggings are flattering and very-on trend for this season. They look great with sweaters or blouses alike too.

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the North Face’s Black Friday Event that’s offering 30% off popular jackets, vests, boots, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!