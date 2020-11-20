Nike’s slashing prices before Black Friday with up to 40% off sale styles: Air Max, Dri-FIT, more

-
FashionNike
40% off From $8

Nike’s getting your holiday shopping done early with up to 40% off its latest sale styles. Prices are as marked. Elevate your loved ones workout attire with deals on shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. Nike Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. For men, the Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2 Running Shoes were designed to help you pick up the pace. Originally priced at $90, however during the sale you can find them for $67. These shoes feature a slightly curved design to promote a quick stride and they’re cushioned to help give your comfort. You can choose from seven fun color options and they’re lightweight, which make them great to travel with too. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Tennis Classic Sneakers are a must-have from this sale. It’s currently on sale for $59, which is down from its original rate of $80. These shoes can be paired with jeans, shorts, leggings, or dresses alike for an array of different looks.

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out The North Face’s Black Friday Event that’s offering 30% off popular jackets, vests, pants, accessories, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Nike

About the Author

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Apple launches biggest TV show sale of the year, plus $...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Dick’s Sporting Goods Black Friday Rush Deals offer up to 50% off Nike, adidas, Brooks, more

From $15 Learn More
25% off

New Balance’s Flash Sale takes 25% off sitewide + free shipping just in time for the holidays

From $14 Learn More
50% off

Joe’s New Balance top 50 styles under $60 Event is live! Score deals on running shoes, more

From $30 Learn More
30% off

ASICS Holiday Flash Sale takes 30% off sitewide + free 2-Day shipping

From $40 Learn More

Nike’s Holiday Gift List is live! Find popular shoes, apparel, and more

Learn More
30% off

adidas takes 30% off holiday gifts from $30: Ultraboost, Superstar sneakers, more

from $30 Learn More
Save 33%

DEWALT’s 25-piece Drive Socket Set hits $20 at Amazon (Save 33%)

$20 Learn More
42% off

Leviton’s voice-controlled smart dimmer switch drops to an Amazon low of $26

$26 Learn More