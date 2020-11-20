Nike’s slashing prices before Black Friday with up to 40% off sale styles: Air Max, Dri-FIT, more

Nike’s getting your holiday shopping done early with up to 40% off its latest sale styles. Prices are as marked. Elevate your loved ones workout attire with deals on shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. Nike Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. For men, the Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2 Running Shoes were designed to help you pick up the pace. Originally priced at $90, however during the sale you can find them for $67. These shoes feature a slightly curved design to promote a quick stride and they’re cushioned to help give your comfort. You can choose from seven fun color options and they’re lightweight, which make them great to travel with too. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Tennis Classic Sneakers are a must-have from this sale. It’s currently on sale for $59, which is down from its original rate of $80. These shoes can be paired with jeans, shorts, leggings, or dresses alike for an array of different looks.

Our top picks for women include:

