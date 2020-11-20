Start a Plex server or back up to Time Machine with QNAP’s $149 beginner-friendly 2-bay NAS

Newegg is currently offering the QNAP TS-231K 2-bay NAS for $149 shipped with the code 2BFSTNW88A at checkout. For comparison, today’s deal drops $50 off its going rate at B&H and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. This NAS is perfect for those just getting started with networked storage. It features two bays capable of handling both 2.5-inch and 3.5-inch standard or solid-state drives. Depending on your drive configuration, you’ll be able to achieve read and write speeds of up to 222MB/s, making for super fast data transfers. Whether you need a Plex server, remote Time Machine, or just a way to keep files and documents backed up, this is a great tool for the job. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you don’t want to configure anything, then WD’s 8TB Desktop HDD is the perfect storage option. It just plugs into your computer via a USB 3.0 port and it’s ready to go. You’ll find that the included 8TB of storage is super simple to use, whether for a Time Machine or to add extra space to your machine. At $145, it saves a few bucks over today’s lead deal and has you up and going in no time.

However, if it’s NAS functionality you’re after, the BUFFALO LinkStation 210 is a great alternative. It comes pre-configured with a 2TB drive and can be connected to your network for remote access. This is a great way to start out a Plex server, as it provides everything you’ll need to get started, even storage. Coming in at $120, it’s hard not to recommend this to someone just getting their feet wet with networked storage devices.

QNAP 2-bay NAS features:

High-performance quad-core 2-Bay NAS for reliable home and personal cloud storage

Diskless System

AnnapurnaLabs Alpine AL-214, 1.7Ghz Quad Core Processor, 1GB DDR3

2 x GbE LAN ports

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!