TOMS Black Friday Preview Event takes 35% off your purchase: Boots, slippers, more

-
FashionToms
35% off From $30

TOMS is currently having its Black Friday Preview Event that’s offering 35% off your entire purchase. Discount is applied at checkout. Score deals on popular boots, sneakers, slippers, and more, just in time for the holiday. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $75 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Ashland Leather Boots. This style is very versatile to dress up or down and will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe. You can choose from three color options and they’re waterproof, which is nice for fall and winter weather. Better yet, they’re currently on sale for $110, which is $60 off the original rate. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from TOMS and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Another notable deal from this sale is the Red Plaid Faux Fur Ivy Slippers that are marked down to $39 and originally were priced at $60. These slippers are festive and the faux fur design will promote warmth. They also have a rubber outsole, which makes them have traction and it’s nice if you need to step outside.

Our top picks for women include:

